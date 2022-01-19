Improve your pet's health with this easy and painless intolerance test

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

While itching can be a sign of many health conditions seen in pets, one of the most common reasons a dog or cat will be relentlessly itching and biting at their skin is allergies. But not all pets will itch when they have allergies — some will have problems with digestion or a combination of both.

Regardless, having a pet with allergies can be a trying and expensive experience, especially when pinpointing what they're allergic to. That's where the 5Strands Pet Food & Environmental Intolerance Test comes in. This simple at-home testing kit helps pet owners determine the food and environmental substances that may be causing non-IgE mediated reactions (intolerances) in their dogs.

How does it do this? It's pretty cool: Instead of checking for an allergic reaction that involves the immune system, the 5Strands test utilizes bio-resonance technology that identifies temporary imbalances in the body. These imbalances often cause a myriad of symptoms in dogs like paw biting, constant scratching, hair loss, hot spots, and intestinal issues.

There are two parts to the test: The Pet Food Intolerance Test and the Pet Environmental Intolerance Test. The pet food test covers 255 pet ingredients including proteins, grains, vegetables, fruits, fats, seafood, additives, and preservatives, while the environmental test covers 100 common environmental items like fabrics, cleaning supplies, grasses, trees, mold, dust mites, and other animal dander.

For each test, the intolerances are listed into 3 levels based on the response upon exposure. The results will help you to avoid these triggers as much as possible and help to try to manage any symptoms your pet might be experiencing. You can see how the testing works in the video below:

Performing the test is super easy. All you have to do is is collect a hair sample from your dog or cat and send it back using the return envelope. You'll get the results in an easy-to-read report in about 7-10 days after the sample is received.

