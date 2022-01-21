Purported leaked photos of the strip club, opulent theater, and bathroom inside Putin's alleged secret palace

The Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) led by imprisoned Russian politician/activist Alexei Navalny has released hundreds of photos purportedly from inside Putin's opulent secret palace near Gelendzhik on the Black Sea. Above and below, photos said to be of the strip club, theater, and a bathroom. Video about the leaked photos is below and more of the images are here. From Insider:

In January 2021, [FBK] said Putin had secretly been building a 17,691-square-meter palace at a cost of 100 billion rubles, or about $1.3 billion, since 2014.

The foundation said the palace was being built near Gelendzhik on the Black Sea. The foundation said it was funded through a corruption scheme in which Putin's inner circle paid the president for access and influence.

At the time, the Kremlin denied the claims. "These are all absolutely unfounded statements. This is pure nonsense and a compilation, and there is nothing else there," the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said[…]

In a statement last year, Navalny said the palace and grounds had security fences, a port, a church, a no-fly zone, a border checkpoint, a wine cave, a theater, a gym, a pool, an "aquadisco," and an ice-hockey rink.

"It's like a separate state inside of Russia," Navalny said. "And in this state, there is a single and irreplaceable czar: Putin."