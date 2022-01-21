Televisions that are too high up

My new favorite subreddit is r/TVTooHigh, dedicated to televisions that are installed too high-up on the wall, or upon furniture that is too high, thereby creating an uncomfortable or even unhealthy viewing angle.

The main culprits are people who put televisions on top of old fireplaces, but there are many splendid examples of people who think it's a good idea to have a television armed to a high corner of a bedroom, or on top of a full-size wardrobe.

Pictured above is a set posted by u/slowbalt2000, the subreddit's pinned post, a particularly sublime example of the genre.