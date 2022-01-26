Morrissey just published an open letter to Johnny Marr: "Stop using my name as click-bait"

Right wing whiner and not-so-charming man Morrissey just published an "open letter" to his former Smiths bandmate, legendary guitarist Johnny Marr, requesting that he stop taking Moz's name in vain. From Morrissey's missive posted on Morrissey Central:

The fact is: you don't know me. You know nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my feelings. Yet you talk as if you were my personal psychiatrist with consistent and uninterrupted access to my instincts. We haven't known each other for 35 years – which is many lifetimes ago. When we met you and I were not successful. We both helped each other become whatever it is we are today. Can you not just leave it at that? Must you persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything … from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma's chin ?

Johnny Marr responded with a Tweet: "An 'open letter' hasn't really been a thing since 1953, It's all 'social media' now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business…a bit 2021 yeah?"

From The Guardian: