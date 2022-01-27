Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene awkwardly sits as callers bash her on live TV show

CongressQnut Marjorie Taylor Greene branched way out this week, stepping away from the comfort of Steve Bannon's War Room to take part in a live call-in show by University of California's cable access channel, UCTV. And, as expected, it didn't go so well.

"I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden," said one caller. "She is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia."

"Well, we all have our opinions," the host said, trying to keep it light, while Greene sat quietly with a tight smirk.

"Amen to that, and I've got mine," the caller said.

Another called in to chastise Marge and her Big Liar colleagues for not accepting Joe Biden as their president, even though Democrats reluctantly put up with Donald Trump as president for four years.

"Maybe we didn't like Trump, but he won, and so that was it. … you'll just peck peck peck … you won't get anything done! …" Again, Greene didn't have her usual snide comebacks, but instead sat mute while she tightly grinned.

Greene seems completely out of character in the two Twitter clips below. Choosing to appear on a UC channel was a very strange choice for the Georgia conspiracist, to say the least.

Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/oLDU3Ej34n — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 26, 2022

MTG gets dressed down by one of her constituents. Very cathartic. pic.twitter.com/EJozpGrrGy — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 27, 2022

Via Huff Post and Raw Story