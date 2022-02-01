Everyone in my family seems to like working and studying anyplace but their desks. I've gotten sick of working at a desk all day, myself. We've been using the 12-foot Habitat 360 extension cord, which has 3 AC and 2 USB outlets to keep our devices powered wherever we happen to be. The cord is covered with thick woven fabric (in your choice of a variety of colors) which keeps it from getting tangled. Now we can work in the back patio, the deck, on couches, etc.
A useful AC and USB extension cord
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- home office
- telecommuting
- useful stuff
This is the Cadillac of cat litter scoops
I bought a Durascoop cat litter scoop about five years ago because the little plastic scoop I'd been using for a couple of years had gotten flimsy from use and would often buckle at the handle. The Durascoop is made from cast aluminum and will never bend. It easily shaves off hardened clumps of litter… READ THE REST
My garage is no longer dim, thanks to these LED floodlights
These LED lights are made for garages and basements. You can adjust the four blade-like panels to direct light where it's most needed. It screws into a regular socket (and comes with an extender adapter if you need it). I spend a lot of time in the garage, and these lights have made working in… READ THE REST
This travel daypack zips up into a tennis ball sized bundle
Whenever I travel, I bring along the Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil Day Pack. It weighs 2.4 oz (my iPhone 6 Plus weighs 6.2 ounces) and zips up into a bundle smaller than my fist. But it holds 20 liters of stuff, and I used it every day to carry water, snacks, sweaters, an iPhone charger,… READ THE REST
Capture true emotion through stock photography for only $29
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Social media has changed the game in how we communicate both personally and professionally, creating a space where words are the side character and photos are the main character of how we portray ourselves to… READ THE REST
Save 85% on a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tax season begins soon, and like years before, many consumers are gearing up to use their tax returns to buy the latest tech. For example, tech lovers have a reason to… READ THE REST
Working outside the office just got way easier, thanks to this portable 4K touchscreen monitor
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You do a lot on that little laptop of yours, from (reluctantly) answering work emails to shopping for a new ride. But with all these digital tasks come many annoying roadblocks,… READ THE REST