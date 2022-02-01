A useful AC and USB extension cord

Everyone in my family seems to like working and studying anyplace but their desks. I've gotten sick of working at a desk all day, myself. We've been using the 12-foot Habitat 360 extension cord, which has 3 AC and 2 USB outlets to keep our devices powered wherever we happen to be. The cord is covered with thick woven fabric (in your choice of a variety of colors) which keeps it from getting tangled. Now we can work in the back patio, the deck, on couches, etc.