Buffet brawl erupts after Golden Corral "runs out of steak"

A "melee" resulted Friday night at the Golden Corral restaurant in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, after it allegedly ran out of steak. Footage shows diners swinging punches, hurling chairs and screaming insults.

Becker, who used to work at the Bensalem Golden Corral, says he was told by a current employee about the initial altercation.

"From what I heard it was over steak, apparently somebody cut in line," Becker said.

His friend heard the same details.

In the video, a man is heard saying "all I wanted was some steak."