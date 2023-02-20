Florida woman who waved gun at McDonald's was still angry after they gave her the free cookie she wanted

A Florida woman, apparently upset that a McDonald's restaurant in Altamont Springs failed to give her a free cookie to which she was entitled, drew a gun and waved it at its drive-through window. Even after being given the free cookie, she remained irate and was eventually arrested.

Amari Bente Hendricks, 24, was booked into the Seminole County Jail on Feb. 16 on several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibit of a firearm, battery causing bodily harm, and resisting an officer, the report said.

The McDonald's employee told an officer with the Altamonte Springs Police Department that the woman was mad that no one asked if she was using the fast-food restaurant's rewards program and because of that, she thought she was entitled to a free cookie, according to the arrest affidavit.

When the employee got to the window, Hendricks was allegedly yelling and acting irate. The woman was eventually given a free cookie, and continued to argue with the employee, the report said.