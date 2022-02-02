Stephen King's love of the magical negro

Let me start by saying that I love Stephen King. His talent and consistency are as impressive as the plethora of imaginative premises he's proffered the world throughout his legendary career. He's a giant in the world of literature. Having said that, homeboy really loves him some magical negroes.

The magical negro is one of my favorite racial stereotypes in fiction precisely because of how the the trope showcases tolerance. Look at how sagely and otherworldly my Black characters are, it says. I could've easily written them as witless slaves.

Now, I'm not saying Stephen King is racist. I just think the frequency with which he uses the trope merits a little conversation. In the video linked above, Melina Pendulum provides the aforementioned conversation through a fascinating video essay.