Watch how a funny cat upstages a woman trying to make a video

A woman who was trying to make some sort of video started by saying, "I just got off of work, so don't look up here." (By using her hands she motioned that "up here" meant her face.)

And her cat, being a cat, rebelliously did the opposite of what she wanted and looked up — dramatically, standing close to the camera, completely upstaging its human. Even when she moved the cat away from the camera and tried to start again, the kitty returned to continue its long upward stare. She did the smart thing and gave up.