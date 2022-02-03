Watch: Republicans who clearly haven't read the bible want the bible banned from schools

With all the recent book banning going on — especially books that contain teenage vampires, unclothed mice, or Black authors — Jason Stelvig and Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars wanted to make sure the good Bible was still in good standing. Which, they found out, it is not.

The people they approached — including a gentleman topped with a MAGA lid and an evangelical Christian woman sporting an American flag-themed scarf — admitted they did not think schools should have a book that contained a story about two daughters who get their father drunk and have sex with them. "Why do kids need to read that?" the red-capped gent said. They did not realize the story was found in Genesis 19:30-38.

"Oh, no, no," the Christian woman said with a nervous laugh after Stiefler finally told her he was describing a story in the bible. Apparently she hasn't been paying attention to her religious studies.