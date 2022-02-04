Bloomberg News accidentally publishes its pre-written "Russia invades Ukraine" story

Today Bloomberg News published a headline titled "Russia invades Ukraine." The big problem with the story? Russia has not invaded Ukraine.

We prepare headlines for many scenarios and the headline "Russia Invades Ukraine" was inadvertently published around 4 p.m. ET today on our website. We deeply regret the error. The headline has been removed and we are investigating the cause.

Never put pre-written stories in the CMS. Hell, never put meaningful placeholders in the CMS! If it's more meaningful than lorem ipsum and you put it in the CMS, assume it will eventually be published. Text in the CMS is a gun: you draw, you shoot.