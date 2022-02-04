I bought memory foam tips to replace the standard ones that come with AirPod Pros. They were an improvement because my AirPods stopped falling out of my ears. Then someone told me to get a pair of SednaEarfit Xelastic tips. I did, and they are incredible. The soft rubbery tips completely seal my ear canal and make the noise cancelation so much better that I couldn't even hear the toilet flushing. They are comfortable, too.
Finally, replacement tips for my AirPod Pros that work
