What I like about The Orville is what everyone else likes about The Orville: beacause it's a parody, it can serve modernized but otherwise straight-up 1990s-style Star Trek without any pressure to be particularly stylish or boundary-pushing. Note how Star Trek: Discovery is held to have "found its footing" now that, four seasons in, it too has become a relentlessly cosy extended-family-in-space Trek instead of the "20 straight minutes of Klingon gibberish" grimdark Trek it started out as. If anything, The Orville's dangers feel more real!
The Orville season 3 teaser
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- star trek
- trailers
- tv
Watch this very funny unseen clip from The Office
"It is not toilet humor! It is toilet tragedy." The Office still craps me up. That Michael Scott is a real commodian. READ THE REST
See the strange first appearances of Cookie Monster in a junk food commercial and IBM training video
In 1966, Jim Henson created this commercial for General Foods' Wheels, Crowns, and Flutes snacks. It never aired but is still notable as it featured the first appearances of several Muppets including the Wheel Stealer who would eventually become our beloved Cookie Monster. Later, he appeared in an IBM training film, seen below. From Wikipedia:… READ THE REST
Excellent collection of Soviet television computer graphics from the 1980s
Perfect visual inspiration for your next vaporwave music video. From Архив Видачества: Digitization of a unique demo reel, containing various (including never aired) screen cards and openings of USSR television, made in 3D and 2D graphics. Assumed year of creation — 1989, recording was made on a 1-inch Fuji tape by Kadr-103SC VTR, editing software… READ THE REST
Prevent eye strain and use your phone like a computer $22 screen magnifier
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. A lot of the technology we have today overlaps with other pieces of tech. What really is the difference between a cell phone and a tablet? Or a tablet and a… READ THE REST
Get the tools you create your own beautiful tracks with this $40 music production courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If creating your own tunes is up your alley, grab the Complete 2022 Music Producer Bundle and learn how to do it the right way from the professionals. With more than 500 lessons and 80 hours… READ THE REST
This heated dog bed is perfect for travel, home, or anywhere your hound needs warmth
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Between guarding the home against the dangerous gang of neighborhood squirrels, chasing its own tail, and offering (many times unsolicited) tongue baths to his humans, your pooch is absolutely pooped. And, while… READ THE REST