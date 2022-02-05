The Orville season 3 teaser

What I like about The Orville is what everyone else likes about The Orville: beacause it's a parody, it can serve modernized but otherwise straight-up 1990s-style Star Trek without any pressure to be particularly stylish or boundary-pushing. Note how Star Trek: Discovery is held to have "found its footing" now that, four seasons in, it too has become a relentlessly cosy extended-family-in-space Trek instead of the "20 straight minutes of Klingon gibberish" grimdark Trek it started out as. If anything, The Orville's dangers feel more real!