This Everimaging 3-in-1 Photographer's Bundle for Mac is perfect for photogs everywhere

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

You've decided to switch gears and become one with your camera, congrats! You are well on your way to taking photography from a hobby to an income. Now that you've scored your new fancy schmancy camera, you'll need some editing tools to help you out. Try this Everimaging 3-in-1 Photographer's Bundle for Mac and get your business off the ground.

Okay, so let's break this bundle down part by part. You'll have access to three types of software for your editing pleasure: Beautune, Photo Effect Studio Pro, and HRD Dark Room 3. All come with a ton of five star rave reviews, so you know you're getting all the right stuff to start your new hobby or career.

When we're talking logistics, there's a lot to unpack. You'll snap all your photos, bring them home, and use Dark Room 3 to do things like correct ghosting in your images, change alignment, take advantage of global/local tone mapping, and use 16 different HDR styles to get the mood on the image just right.

If you're more of a portrait photog, Beautune is going to be your BFF. The software allows you to add a touch of makeup to your muse, remove zits and imperfections, reshape and sculpt, enlarge and shape eyes, and, of course, whiten teeth. Everyone is perfect in their own way, but Beautune is a great way to add a pop of the photographer's flare.

But, if you just need a quick effect, Photo Effect Studio Pro, can be your go-to. Do things like customize your photos with the over 100 effects and 30 frames, change exposure, brightness, and saturation, or just give the photo a good crop when you need to get rid of an ex from a family photo.

The best part? These subscriptions are a lifetime affair. That means, even if you decide to take a break from photography, your tools will be ready for you when you return.

Get the Everimaging 3-in-1 Photographer's Bundle for Mac for $49.99 (Reg. $199).

Prices subject to change