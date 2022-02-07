A set of twelve white terrycloth 16 x 9 inch bar towels (aka bar mops) are on sale at Amazon right now for a good price. They are super absorbent and double as bibs for sloppy eaters. They come in other colors, too, but cost a bit more.
Good price on a 12-pack of bar towels
