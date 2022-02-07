His lockdown parties exposed and his staff quitting en-masse, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sings "I Will Survive" to new hire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a rough week. The nation has lost count of the number of lockdown parties hosted at 10 Downing Street while Britons were being fined for leaving their homes. He's been caught lying about it. His top aides quit after he tried to change the subject by falsely accusing his top political rival, a former chief prosecutor, of letting celebrity pedophile Jimmy Savile walk—a far-right conspiracy theory that implies a grim media diet at the top. Polling is dire and he is reviled. But he sang Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive when welcoming his new director of communications, Guto Harri, so there's that.
