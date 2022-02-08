Trump says Joe Rogan should "stop apologizing" to "Radical Left maniacs and lunatics"

"Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics," Donald Trump said in a statement last night. "How many ways can you say you're sorry. Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened."
From the New York Post:
Rogan issued an apology on Saturday for his past use of the N-word after a video of him using the racial slur repeatedly on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast went viral.
The 54-year-old said past episodes of his podcast contained things "that I wish I hadn't said, or had said differently."
"There's nothing I can do to take that back. I wish I could. Obviously, that's not possible," Rogan added. "I certainly wasn't trying to be racist, and I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism."