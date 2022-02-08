Zoo hires Marvin Gaye impersonator to help get monkeys into mating mood

Stafford, England's Trentham Monkey Forest hired Marvin Gaye impersonator David Largie to sing some sweet soul to the monkeys and hopefully encourage sexy time among the animals. Probably more a PR stunt than anything else but still, Marvin Gaye and monkeys? What's not to love. Let's get it on. Facility director Matt Lovatt on the zoo's website:

We thought it could be a creative way to encourage our females to show a little affection to males that might not have been so lucky in love. Females in season mate with several males so paternity amongst our furry residents is never known. Each birth is vital to the species with Barbary macaques being classed as endangered.

Birthing season occurs in late spring/early summer each year, so hopefully Marvin's done his magic and we can welcome some new babies.