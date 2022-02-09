I have a few different LED headlamps, but this one is by far my favorite. It features a band of LEDs that throw light in a wide area in front of you. It lights up the entire area around you, as opposed to LED headlamps that illuminate just a spot. It uses 3 AAA batteries and has an easy on-off touch sensor switch.
Inexpensive but good broad-beam LED headlamp
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
Good price on a 12-pack of bar towels
A set of twelve white terrycloth 16 x 9 inch bar towels (aka bar mops) are on sale at Amazon right now for a good price. They are super absorbent and double as bibs for sloppy eaters. They come in other colors, too, but cost a bit more. READ THE REST
Finally, replacement tips for my AirPod Pros that work
I bought memory foam tips to replace the standard ones that come with AirPod Pros. They were an improvement because my AirPods stopped falling out of my ears. Then someone told me to get a pair of SednaEarfit Xelastic tips. I did, and they are incredible. The soft rubbery tips completely seal my ear canal and… READ THE REST
A useful AC and USB extension cord
Everyone in my family seems to like working and studying anyplace but their desks. I've gotten sick of working at a desk all day, myself. We've been using the 12-foot Habitat 360 extension cord, which has 3 AC and 2 USB outlets to keep our devices powered wherever we happen to be. The cord is… READ THE REST
Learn Python, JavaScript, and more with this programming bundle, now just $21
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're looking for a job you can do from home or want to secure a higher salary in your position down the road, learning to program is an excellent opportunity… READ THE REST
Bring your workstation with you with this adaptable laptop stand for $30
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Traditionally, laptop stands are convenient for making your hands and wrists comfortable while typing or correcting the height of a desk that's too short for you. But they're rigid and, if… READ THE REST
Give your bones some R&R with over 50% off this massage gun
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Anxiety comes and goes, and life is just an overwhelming cacophony of screams (insert almost every talking point of the last three years). No matter where your life takes you, the actual… READ THE REST