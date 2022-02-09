MAGA-loving County Clerk in Colorado has no fun being arrested at a bagel shop

Colorado's Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, the Trump-loving election worker already under investigation for allegedly tampering with voting equipment, was arrested Tuesday in Grand Junction on new charges. And she was not a happy camper.
As police handcuffed her at a bagel shop for allegedly using her iPad to secretly record a "court hearing involving her deputy clerk's burglary and cybercrime charges," according to The Denver Channel, Peters repeatedly shouted "Let Go of Me!" At one point she tried to horse kick one of the officers.
From The Denver Channel:
According to the search warrant, Peters was seen with an iPad allegedly video recording a court hearing in a Mesa County courtroom Monday afternoon. The hearing was in connection to a criminal case against Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, who is accused of being at a county building and using her boss's computer while she is on administrative leave.
During Monday's proceeding, the judge addressed the audience, reminding them that recordings are prohibited, which the judge said is also posted on signs at the entrance of the courtroom, according to the search warrant. Later during the hearing, Peters allegedly made statements in the courtroom, denying that she was recording "and those accusing her of recording were not being truthful," the warrant stated.
Her arrest and release comes a little more than three weeks after the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office announced it had convened a grand jury to investigate the allegations of official misconduct and tampering with county election equipment involving Peters and other Mesa County election workers that first came to light last year.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in mid-January also filed another lawsuit seeking to block Peters from overseeing the 2022 elections, as was the case for the November 2021 election.