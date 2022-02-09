MAGA-loving County Clerk in Colorado has no fun being arrested at a bagel shop

Colorado's Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, the Trump-loving election worker already under investigation for allegedly tampering with voting equipment, was arrested Tuesday in Grand Junction on new charges. And she was not a happy camper.

As police handcuffed her at a bagel shop for allegedly using her iPad to secretly record a "court hearing involving her deputy clerk's burglary and cybercrime charges," according to The Denver Channel, Peters repeatedly shouted "Let Go of Me!" At one point she tried to horse kick one of the officers.

Tina Peters (Trumper), the clerk of Mesa County, Colorado who's long been suspected of involvement in a leak of county election machine data last year, was arrested Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/jGLpdMQr3o — ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) February 9, 2022

From The Denver Channel: