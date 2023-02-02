Rep. Kitara Ravache George Anthony Devolder Santos Zabrovsky (Liar Party-NY) is usually a talkative gentleman, but in this CNN clip, the GOP hero seems more interested in the elevator floor indicator than in the CNN's Manu Raju's questions about the FBI investigation into his alleged theft of funds for surgery for a dying dog.

The "interview" begins at 2:27 in the video.

Manu Raju: Mr. Santos, can you explain? Did you set up a fake GoFundMe account to try to defraud and cheat a veteran out of $3,000? George Santos: … Manu Raju: Sir can you explain if that happened? George Santos: … Manu Raju: Mr. Santos, why does he have text messages? George Santos: … Manu Raju: Why does he have text messages saying that you set up this fake GoFundMe account? George Santos: … Manu Raju: Mr. Santos, you're facing a federal investigation here. This is very serious. Can you explain to your voters and your constituents what happened with this veteran? The conversations that you had with him? George Santos: … Manu Raju: Mr. Santos, you have a chance now to clear up the fabrications from your career. You made up where you work from Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, why did you make up those? George Santos: … Manu Raju: Why did you make that up? Sir? George Santos: … Manu Raju: Can you explain that to voters here? George Santos: … Manu Raju: Are you going to resign? George Santos: … Manu Raju: Wouldn't be wouldn't be better for your voters if you resigned your seat in Congress, sir? George Santos: …

The interview ended when Santos and his equally stone-silent companion entered the elevator and the doors closed.