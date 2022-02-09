Pizza place accidentally ran magazine ad featuring naked man in latte art

Chiaro's Pizza & Restaurant in Sellersville, Pennsylvania apologized after accidentally running a magazine ad that featured a well-endowed nude man in the latte art atop a cappuccino. The free magazine, Community Connection Monthly, was mailed out to local residents, one of whom noticed the hidden portrait and notified the restaurant.

"We deeply apologize for letting this slip by," the restaurant stated in an apology on Facebook. "None of our proof readers, The Community Connection proof readers, or the actual printer proofers caught the mistake before it was printed and circulated," Chiaro's ownership wrote. "We are working on making sure this does not happen again. We at Chiaro's pride ourselves on being a family oriented pizzeria and restaurant. This is a devastating situation for all of us involved as we are sure it has been for all of you. Please accept our sincerest apologies."

(Philly Voice)