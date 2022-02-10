How is Bible pro-life if God turned pregnant women away from ark? Man at March for Life rally is stumped

While enjoying January's anti-freedoms March for Life rally, prankster Jason Selvig wanted some clarity — if God didn't make room on Noah's ark for all of Earth's pregnant women, can the Bible really call itself pro-life?

To find out, he asked one of the rally's demonstrators if the Bible was pro-life, to which the very confident gentleman answered, "Of course!"

But after a little back-and-forth with Selvig, in which the man tried to skirt the topic while Selvig kept pointing out the obvious — that many fetuses were aborted when pregnant women were denied boarding passes to the ark — the gentleman's certainty on the issue flatlined.

"My … So the interpretation of the Genesis story is hard."