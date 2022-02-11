If you have thick nails, you'll appreciate these wide-jaw clippers. They are heavy duty and the blades are sharp for precision nail cutting. I have given these as gifts and I like the idea that people think of me as they clip their nails.
These wide-jaw clippers are a pleasure to use
Powerful tiny Bluetooth amp
Class-T amplifiers have been around for over 20 years. They are tiny, cheap, lightweight, and look like toys. But they sound amazing. I bought a Bluetooth model (Nobsound G3 5.0 Amplifier) and hooked it up to a pair of old speakers. The sound is very clean with zero buzz or distortion. Anyone in my family… READ THE REST
Inexpensive but good broad-beam LED headlamp
I have a few different LED headlamps, but this one is by far my favorite. It features a band of LEDs that throw light in a wide area in front of you. It lights up the entire area around you, as opposed to LED headlamps that illuminate just a spot. It uses 3 AAA batteries and… READ THE REST
Good price on a 12-pack of bar towels
A set of twelve white terrycloth 16 x 9 inch bar towels (aka bar mops) are on sale at Amazon right now for a good price. They are super absorbent and double as bibs for sloppy eaters. They come in other colors, too, but cost a bit more. READ THE REST
This pet insurance is ideal for busy professionals
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. A lot of us are working from home at this point, especially those who work in tech and digital. If you spend long hours coding, filling out spreadsheets, and sitting in… READ THE REST
Bring your developer dreams to life with this $50 AppGameKit bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're waiting in the doctor's office or avoiding answering emails at work, you've definitely spent some time playing games on your phone. But it's been a while since you've played a… READ THE REST
Can't speak 30+ languages? The Freesay earphones can do it for you.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Anywhere you travel in the United States or internationally, you'll find a mix of cultures and languages from all around the world. So wouldn't it be nice to have the ability to interact… READ THE REST