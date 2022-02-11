Bring your developer dreams to life with this $50 AppGameKit bundle

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Whether you're waiting in the doctor's office or avoiding answering emails at work, you've definitely spent some time playing games on your phone. But it's been a while since you've played a unique, challenging game, and after the many you've played over the years, it's no surprise that you think you could make one of your own. So what's stopping you?

If you dream of creating your own mobile games, there's no better place to start than with the Complete AppGameKit Unlimited Bundle. Jam-packed with 11 programs, you'll have a wide range of tools at your fingertips to develop the next big mobile game, including the proper software and tons of assets. After all, AppGameKit has been the developer engine behind Apple's Top Paid App in 2021, and hobbyists and Indie developers worldwide use it every day.

Even if you're relatively new to any app development, these programs have you covered. That's because, in addition to their valuable assets and materials, they also provide you with critical instruction, guiding you as you get your creative juices flowing. Two complete game packs show you the science behind a wide range of mobile games, like puzzles and shooter games, helping you see how it all works and inspires you.

You'll also have access to beneficial development tools, like the GameGuru Loader, a 3D game maker for PCs, where you'll explore 3D assets, like terrains, skies, and scenery. And if you're more into VR, there's also a kit to help you build a scripting language to create whole new worlds in your games. Additionally, the bundle contains a classic shader pack that works on all platforms, great for polishing your 3D objects to use in your games and apps.

Get The Complete AppGameKit Unlimited Bundle at 80% off, making it just $49.99 down from over $250.

Prices subject to change.