"Pussy", "pupal" and "agora" among words removed from Wordle after move to New York Times

Wordle's old home at powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/ now redirects to nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html, its new perch after the Old Gray Lady bought the New Gray Game. The design is a little different—the "Wordle" logo is typeset in the Karnak typeface that just shouts NYT—and the daily game's fixed word list got an edit run too.

Removed from future games are agora, fibre, lynch, pupal, slave and wench, each word implying its own little universe of "Times Brain" anxieties, some obvious and some utterly inexplicable to normal humans.

Removed from the list of accepted guesses are b-list racist slurs such as darky, gooks, spics, and coons, and terms often used as slurs such as sluts, whore and bitch—if nothing else, these revisions are more understandable than deleting "pupal" and "agora".

Ambigious terms with perfectly innocuous uses such as "pussy" are gone, too, sadly. It's fun to imagine nervous decisionmakers gathered, troubled by the potential scandal of the word pussy, finally making the decision to delete it from the list.