"The Maskalorian" travels around in Beskar armor, handing out facemasks

From The Washington Post:

"I am the Maskalorian, giver of masks," the figure says in his first public appearance, in the summer of 2020. "Whether you're a human or a droid, it doesn't matter. We must be vigilant and do what we can to keep each other protected."

The character — inspired by the hit Star Wars show "The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus — is the brainchild of Matt Adams, a 43-year-old filmmaker and improv performer. And that little green guy wearing a GoPro on his chest might look a lot like Grogu, a.k.a. the Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda. But his name is Masku. Together, they have given away roughly 1,000 masks.

Adams came up with the idea in the early days of the pandemic. As an ex-New Yorker living in Austria, his wife's home country, he was missing interactions with strangers and was reading about people who were strongly opposed to wearing masks.

"I just kind of wanted to see, I wonder if I can encourage people in a playful and humorous way," he said.