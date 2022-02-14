American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after man tries to open exit door

An unruly gentleman tried to break into the cockpit of an American Airlines flight from Los Angles to Washington D.C. Sunday, and then tried to open an exit door. But his escape plan was foiled when a flight attendant bashed him on the head multiple times with a coffee pot while passengers held him down. He was restrained with zip ties and tape until the plane made an emergency landing in Kansas City, Missouri and he was greeted by authorities.

From The New York Times:

Mouaz Moustafa, a passenger from Washington, described a chaotic scene as the plane started descending into Kansas City without warning after the struggle with the passenger. He said the man tried to get into the cockpit and then tried to exit via the main door before he was held down by several passengers. "A flight attendant ran to the back of the plane and got the coffee pot and continues to bash the guy on the head," Mr. Moustafa said in an interview as the plane was being held on the tarmac. The man was "bleeding profusely," he added. "I honestly thought today I might die," he said. Ultimately, it took three flight attendants and three passengers, including Mr. Rojas, to restrain the man, move him to the floor and then bind his hands and ankles with tape and zip ties provided by the flight attendants, Mr. Rojas said. The passenger remained on the floor for about 15 minutes until the plane landed and the authorities collected him, Mr. Rojas said.