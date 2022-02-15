4-year-old snowboarder talking through her ride is pure delight

Before going downhill snowboarding, four-year-old Aubrin Sage's parents attached a microphone to her. The now-viral clip is so wholesome. It's part narration of the ride and part motivational talk to herself. Weewoo!
screengrabs via chasing.sage/IG
screengrabs via chasing.sage/IG
