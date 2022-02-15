As Queen emerges from "covid scare", Prince Charles promises cheap coronation with only 2000 guests

Rob Beschizza

When he is crowned king (alongside his queen), Charles will do so on the cheap. The two recently tested positive for Covid, and the palace was tight-lipped about whether the Queen had it until today. With all this talk of her son's coronation, it's as if she were already dead! His brother, Andrew, may as well be.