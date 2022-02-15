Putin and Scholz face off across a very long table

German chancellor Olaf Scholz went to Moscow today to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Scholz didn't want to take a Russian PCR test for Covid-19. Can you blame him? You would have to be out of your mind to allow one of Putin's factotums to insert a cotton swab of unknown provenance into your nasal cavity.

As a result, the two leaders held their meeting across a very long table. Who cares what they talked about, just get a load of that table. I would swear it was photoshopped, but it appears to be the real deal.