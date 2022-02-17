I recently opened a jar of natural peanut butter in which the oil and solids had separated so much that I couldn't mix it with a spoon. I had to use a drill and a stirrer I made from a bent metal barbecue skewer to mix the peanut butter. It was messy and the skewer bent, so I looked for a better solution. I found it: the EZPB Natural Nut Butter Stirrer. It's a zig-zag metal rod that fits most jars and requires patience but will get the job done far better than a spoon and without splashing peanut oil. Watch the video at the product page to see how well it works.
I like this natural nut butter stirrer
