Serial anti-semite and general crazy-talk expert Marjorie Taylor Greene feels that people misunderstand her because they are "crazy."
The pride of Georgia's 14th Congressional district blames "crazy" people for her failure to resonate with the rest of America
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Empty G
Say cheers to six bottles of wine for just $20 with Firstleaf
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. 2022 is well underway, and dry January is far behind us (and thank goodness for that). However, the weather is still a bit chilly these days, and the idea of running… READ THE REST
Save 50% off this minimalist, multi-colored LED corner lamp
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The world seems to teeter back and forth between opening up and locking down, but in the meantime, you can start planning that long-awaited get-together you've been dying to host once… READ THE REST
This subscription transforms new piano players into pros and is 97% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If someone asked you what your hobby is, what would you say? Knitting? Skydiving? Inventing new cuisine from remnants in your refrigerator? In a world driven by commerce, finding a hobby… READ THE REST