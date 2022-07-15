Marjorie Taylor Greene says man who sexually harassed AOC should be thanked [with amusing update]

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–GA), filed a complaint with the Capitol Police when Jimmy Kimmel cracked a joke at her expense. But when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–NY) was sexually and racially harassed by a man on the Capitol steps (second video below), Madge invited the gentleman, Alex Stein, to her podcast, where she said a "thank you" was in order (first video below).
Chumming up with the man who called Ocasio-Cortez a "big booty Latina," Greene said, "I think women should be confident," apparently forgetting all about her tweet that called Kimmel's joke a "threat of violence." "And if a man gives you a compliment, a woman can say 'thank you.'"
UPDATE: Five minutes after posting this, the very "confident" Greene posted a tweet crying the blues because someone put stickers on her 'Two Genders' sign, according to attorney Ron Filipkowski, who said she fired the staffer who sullied her sign (see third tweet below).
"He attacked me by attacking my religion and my faith," she sniveled. "He attacked my gender. I'm a woman and I'm proud of it." You just can't make this stuff up.