Marjorie Taylor Greene says man who sexually harassed AOC should be thanked [with amusing update]

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–GA), filed a complaint with the Capitol Police when Jimmy Kimmel cracked a joke at her expense. But when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–NY) was sexually and racially harassed by a man on the Capitol steps (second video below), Madge invited the gentleman, Alex Stein, to her podcast, where she said a "thank you" was in order (first video below).

Chumming up with the man who called Ocasio-Cortez a "big booty Latina," Greene said, "I think women should be confident," apparently forgetting all about her tweet that called Kimmel's joke a "threat of violence." "And if a man gives you a compliment, a woman can say 'thank you.'"

UPDATE: Five minutes after posting this, the very "confident" Greene posted a tweet crying the blues because someone put stickers on her 'Two Genders' sign, according to attorney Ron Filipkowski, who said she fired the staffer who sullied her sign (see third tweet below).

"He attacked me by attacking my religion and my faith," she sniveled. "He attacked my gender. I'm a woman and I'm proud of it." You just can't make this stuff up.

Marjorie Taylor Greene had the man who sexually harassed AOC on her podcast and called his "big booty Latina" comments, "quite the compliment."



Marjorie implied AOC should have said, "thank you." pic.twitter.com/n5Lquqz4eO — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 15, 2022

Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I'll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today pic.twitter.com/RdwCNBDIBb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022