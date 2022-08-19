Georgia's pride, US Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene, has shared proposed legislation attacking health care for people, teens, and adults, seeking to transition. This terrible pulicly stunt shares the approach the QOP will take if they re-take the congress.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's bigoted drive to detransition as many people as she can
