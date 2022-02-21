Max Plank's Nazi troubles

You might think that watching a science history nerd standing in her back garden for 30 minutes discussing the tangled history of theoretical physicist Max Plank, his Jewish colleagues, and Plank's uncomfortable dance with der Führer might not hold your attention. You'd be wrong if it's Kathy of the YouTube channel Kathy Loves Physics & History doing the talking.

I found this story captivating and learned a lot about Plank and his cowardly acquiesce to Hitler and more about what a shit-stain Erwin Schrödinger was (side note: He was also a pedophile).



Image: Screengrab