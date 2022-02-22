Structurally deficient bridges in Pittsburgh, mapped

Bad Bridges is a Glitch app that lets you "find out how many bridges you cross while traveling around Pittsburgh"—oftentimes many—and which of them are structurally deficient—also many.

Creator Rainy Sinclair: "I made it on @glitch using publicly available data from @PennDOTNews, the google maps API, and some super hacky javascript."

For example, getting from the War Streets to Homestead traverses 30 bridges, 3 of them in structurally deficient condition and 24 of them not so bad, really. [via joe janecek]