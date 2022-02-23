Seeing the cat psyching itself up to make the jump is more exciting than watching the Olympics. Here's the clip:
Watch this daredevil cat take an incredible leap of faith and precision
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- animals
- cats
Can animals reliably warn us of impending disasters?
We've all heard anecdotes about (or experienced ourselves) pets acting freaky minutes before an earthquake or other natural disaster. On a bigger scale, in 2004 hours before the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, elephants reportedly ran to the hills and flamingoes flew to higher locales. Now, respected researchers are studying whether animals are truly able… READ THE REST
Look at this rare, cute, and spooky baby ghost shark
Scientists discovered this newly-hatched ghost shark at a depth of .7 miles near the South Island of New Zealand. Ghost sharks aren't actually sharks but rather chimaeras with mostly cartilage skeletons. As they live at great depths, ghost sharks are quite elusive and juveniles are exceedingly rare to see. From BBC News: The scientists from… READ THE REST
New species of crocodile found with dinosaur in its belly
Australian paleontologists have discovered a new species of crocodile with the remains of a dinosaur it had eaten in its belly. Unfortunately, both the crocodile and the ornithopod apparently died 95 million years ago. The researchers from the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum have named the new crocodile species Confractosuchus sauroktonos ("broken dinosaur killer"). From the… READ THE REST
Give your muscles a break with this $50 portable massage gun
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've been doing a good job with your New Years' fitness resolutions, you might be feeling a little sore right about now. But that's just a sign that you're doing… READ THE REST
Behold, a pen with the power to translate languages and talk back to you
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Suppose you're an enthusiastic international traveler that loves to learn about new cultures and embrace all languages. In that case, the NEWYES Scan Reader pen will be your new favorite device. This is a forward-thinking multifunctional pen… READ THE REST
Sharpen your project management skills with these deeply discounted online courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're starting your own candle company or hoping to get your existing staff back on track to success, understanding the ins and outs of project management can do wonders for… READ THE REST