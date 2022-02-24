I bought this Black+Decker Dustbuster cordless vacuum in 2015, and it's the best I've owned. All the other cordless vacs I've owned had batteries that conked out after a year or less, but the battery in this one is still working. It has great suction and is easy to clean, too.
I've been happily using this cordless vacuum since 2015
