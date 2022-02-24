This map users Twitter posts to show Russian invasion of Ukraine

This map tracks Russian military movement in Ukraine through Twitter posts. It looks like a westward-moving wall.

The Russia-Ukraine Monitor Map is a crowdsourced effort to map, document and verify information in order to provide reliable information for policymakers and journalists of the on-the-ground and online situation in and around Ukraine.

This map is created by the Centre For Information Resilience (https://twitter.com/Cen4infoRes) as part of a wider effort to tackle disinformation and promote transparent and verified information.

WHAT THIS MAP IS

The pins on this map represents open source material such as videos, photos and imagery that have been cross-referenced with satellite imagery to determine precise locations of military activity.

LEGEND

Green markers indicate movement and buildup of military assets.

Blue markers indicate satellite imagery of forces and related movements

Yellow markers indicate other footage

Orange markers indicate footage of bombing, shelling, explosion or destruction