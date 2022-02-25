In response to sanctions, Chief of Russian space agency threatens to drop ISS on North America or Europe

Apparently, the chief of Roscosmos, Dimitry Rogozin, is willing to crash the satellite into a Western nation in response to the economic sanctions intended to chill Russia's ability to wage war.

RawStory:

"If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or Europe?" tweeted Rogozin in Russian. "There is also the option of dropping a 500-ton structure on India or China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?"