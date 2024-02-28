Envelopes with white powder sent to Judge Arthur Engoron and AG Letitia James

An envelope filled with a white powdery substance was sent to Judge Arther Engoron — who presided over Donald Trump's civil fraud trial — this morning, following last week's $464 million fraud judgement against the federally indicted ex-president.

But the threatening package never got into the judge's hands, as his mail is opened by staffers.

Two staffers, however, did come into contact with the powder. "A court officer opened the letter and powder fell out, according to the New York Police Department, exposing the officer and another court employee to the substance," reports NBC News.

But fortunately, the substance turned out to be non-hazardous. As it was yesterday, when a similar envelope was sent to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

From ABC News, who originally reported the story:

The envelope was addressed to Justice Arthur Engoron … Preliminary testing showed the powder was "negative for hazardous substances," a spokesperson for the New York State Unified Court System said. Additional tests are being done out of an abundance of caution, according to sources familiar with the matter. The letter was received in the operations office of the downtown Manhattan courthouse, and affected staff members were isolated until the powder was tested, the spokesperson said. Engoron was never exposed to the substance, the spokesperson said. … Engoron received multiple threats before, during and after Trump's civil fraud trial, including a bomb threat at his Long Island home on the day of closing arguments.

In a mega cult where its unhinged leader continuously issues threats and angry baseless accusations, its no wonder its members-turned-thugs are lashing out in droves.