A 30-year-old gentleman in New Hampshire was arrested today after he allegedly threatened to kill Vivek Ramaswamy in a text message.

The trigger-happy suspect, Tyler Anderson, threatened to "blow" the MAGA candidate's "brains out" after Ramaswamy's campaign sent him a message about an event today, according to Politico. He also said he was "going to kill everyone who attends."

From Politico:

He appeared in federal court in New Hampshire on Monday afternoon and is being held pending a detention hearing on Thursday. If convicted, Anderson could face up to five years in prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release, plus a fine of up to $250,000, according to federal prosecutors. …Ramaswamy's campaign said in a statement that his security team "worked closely" with law enforcement in apprehending Anderson.

The Ramaswamy spokesperson also made a comment that was ridiculous in so many ways:

"We constantly hear about January 6 and 'violence' and 'extremism on the right' from the media, but the same media goes silent when the target is a Republican," they said, outrageously trying to compare the texted threat to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, forgetting that Politico and MSNBC (and many other outlets who reported on the story) are part of the media, and forgetting that former Vice President Mike Pence and approximately half of Congress are Republicans. The stable genii in MAGAland never cease to amaze me.