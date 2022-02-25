This mother orangutan is trying to enjoy her snack in piece, so when a young ape reaches for it, she gives it a push in the rump, sending it hurtling from its perch. Fortunately, the only injury the juvenile hominidae seems to have sustained is an insult to its pride.
Orangutan clearly doesn't want to share her lettuce
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- Great apes
Formula 1 didn't want to cancel the Russian Grand Prix, but then the drivers canceled it for them
After Russia invaded Ukraine this week, the people who run Formula 1 had to deal with the problem of the Russian Grand Prix: so much money, but so much bad press! After an ambiguous wait-and-see statement that suggested they wanted it to go ahead, top drivers—including three world champions—announced that they would not go to… READ THE REST
Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance's "I don't really care" comments on Ukraine look even worse today
As Ukraine faces its second day of Russia's full-scale attack, which has killed at least 137 civilians and soldiers and displaced 100,000 Ukrainians so far, Ohio Republican candidate for US Senate J.D. Vance's callous opinion of the democratic country is worth a revisit. Retweeting his own post from last week, @RonFilipkowsi reminds us of the… READ THE REST
This anti-pot PSA warns that smoking the devil's lettice may cause you to purchase too many surfing monkey statues
This anti-marriage-a-wanna PSA put out by the hilariously corrupt sham orginazation Partnership for a Drug-Free America shows a commercial for a surfing monkey themed coin bank. A stoned fellow named Scott calls in and speaks to the woman narrating the commercial, who asks him if he just purchased 15 surfing monkey banks. He lets out… READ THE REST
Prevent middle-of-the-night toe stubs with this motion sensor toilet light
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Even if you try not to drink anything an hour or two before you hit the hay, you may still find yourself stumbling to the bathroom at an ungodly hour almost every night… READ THE REST
This course teaches you how to make best cocktails on the planet
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. What if happy hour was every hour? We could attain world peace, but that would mean we'd need more mixologists. Unfortunately, that will probably never happen. Fortunately, the earth has been… READ THE REST
Learn how to fine-tune your pics with these $25 Photoshop classes
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If a picture is worth a thousand words, you're going to want to make sure the story of your life is told correctly and not like a Brothers Grimm fairytale. Unfortunately, if… READ THE REST