Weird Al announces new pinball machine

This is both unexpected, and strangely unsurprising.

From the press release:

Weird Al's Museum of Natural Hilarity is based on the music and career of "Weird Al" Yankovic, the 5-time Grammy award-winning singer, musician, and actor. It features 17 Weird Al songs, over 2000 custom callouts from Al himself, and a software and graphics package that immerses the player into his songs and lyrics. The game also features our most intricate playfield layout to date, designed to present a museum full of interactive and hilarious references that span all of Al's illustrious career.

Song List:

• Amish Paradise

• Like A Surgeon

• My Bologna

• White & Nerdy

• Word Crimes

• Dare To Be Stupid

• Germs

• Fun Zone

• Hardware Store

• Harvey the Wonder Hamster

• I'll Sue Ya

• Mission Statement

• Sports Song

• Traffic Jam

• Weasel Stomping Day

• UHF

• You Make Me