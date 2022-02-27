Weird Al announces new pinball machine

This is both unexpected, and strangely unsurprising.
From the press release:
Weird Al's Museum of Natural Hilarity is based on the music and career of "Weird Al" Yankovic, the 5-time Grammy award-winning singer, musician, and actor. It features 17 Weird Al songs, over 2000 custom callouts from Al himself, and a software and graphics package that immerses the player into his songs and lyrics. The game also features our most intricate playfield layout to date, designed to present a museum full of interactive and hilarious references that span all of Al's illustrious career.
Song List:
• Amish Paradise
• Like A Surgeon
• My Bologna
• White & Nerdy
• Word Crimes
• Dare To Be Stupid
• Germs
• Fun Zone
• Hardware Store
• Harvey the Wonder Hamster
• I'll Sue Ya
• Mission Statement
• Sports Song
• Traffic Jam
• Weasel Stomping Day
• UHF
• You Make Me
The machine will cost $3000, although the press release notes that, "the base P3 machine new customers will need to play the game retails for $8,300." I don't know what that means, but I'm clearly not the kind of person who buys pinball machines.