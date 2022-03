Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted that he has refused the White House's request for National Guard support to protect the Capitol and the President during the State Union Address. "There will be no @FLGuard sent to D.C. for Biden's State of the Union, he tweeted.

Come to think of it, it's probably a good thing Florida's National Guard won't be assigned to "protect" the President. It would be like asking DeSantis to protect Flordians against a deadly pandemic. We all know how that went.