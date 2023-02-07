Trump is smearing DeSantis as a groomer

The very stable geniuses at Truth Social are upset DeSantis intends to run against Trump in the 2024 presidential election. So they are resorting to calling him a "groomer," which is MAGA-speak for "people I don't like."

Someone posted a blurry photo of what might be a young DeSantis sitting with three women of indeterminate age, along with the caption, "Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher." That's all it took for Trump to dutifully retweet (or is it Retruth as they say there) the Truth Social post, with the sly comment "That's not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!"

I love it when fanatics attack each other for failing their purity test.