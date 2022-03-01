Pokitto is an open-source pocket game console for makers and learners

Rob Beschizza

Here comes another one! Pokitto is a pocket game console with an ARM processor, 2.0″ 220×176 display and a MicroSD card slot—and is open-source, coming as a kit you can assemble, hook up to generic electrical stuff a la Arduino, and make games for with kid-friendly drag-and-drop tools. €50 all in.