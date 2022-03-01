Scammy Ukraine news pages proliferate on social media

Taylor Lorenz reports on the various ultra-sleazy, misinfo-filled Ukraine news pages popping up on Instagram. Their operators pivot from rationalization ("no one even knows what's going on") to gloating ("they believe anything that's put in front of them") on a comma.

"What I'm trying to do is get as many people on this platform as possible," he says. "If an opportunity comes to benefit Ukraine, I can't do that until I have the amount of eyeballs I want on there." (He says he hopes to get a follower count "in the millions.") However, other accounts seemingly affiliated with @livefromukraine promote links to e-commerce sites selling military-themed products like a miniature handgun on a keychain.